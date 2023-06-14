Ouse Bridge, York: Road reopens in York city centre as woman brought to safety

People travelling through York city centre this morning (Jun 14) are being advised to expect delays due to the closure of roads around Ouse Bridge.

North Yorkshire Police said it was responded to a ‘concern for safety’ and has advised travellers to be aware of the disruptions it may cause. It is thought road closures are in place between Skeldergate and King Street.

A statement from the force said: “Important information if you are planning to travel through York this morning. We are currently in the Ouse Bridge area of York following a concern for safety - road closure are in place.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

UPDATE 12PM:

In a social media update, NYP said: “ Update: Ouse Bridge is now open.

“At around 3am this morning we were called to Ouse Bridge in York following several reports of a concern for safety for a woman. The woman was brought to safety and is now receiving the support she needs.

“Thank you for your understanding. “

