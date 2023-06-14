Ouse Bridge, York: Road reopens in York city centre as woman brought to safety

North Yorkshire Police said it was responded to a ‘concern for safety’ and has advised travellers to be aware of the disruptions it may cause. It is thought road closures are in place between Skeldergate and King Street.
A statement from the force said: “Important information if you are planning to travel through York this morning. We are currently in the Ouse Bridge area of York following a concern for safety - road closure are in place.
“Thank you for your understanding.”
UPDATE 12PM:
In a social media update, NYP said: “ Update: Ouse Bridge is now open.
“At around 3am this morning we were called to Ouse Bridge in York following several reports of a concern for safety for a woman. The woman was brought to safety and is now receiving the support she needs.
“Thank you for your understanding. “
Updates to follow.