It seems like every time we drive past a petrol station these days, the cost of a litre of fuel goes up every time.

Researchers at Admiral Car Insurance have crunched the numbers to find which are the most expensive areas in Yorkshire to get fuel - and which are the cheapest.

And alarmingly, the difference between the average cost of a litre of fuel in Yorkshire's most expensive and cheapest areas is almost 20p.

The insurance firm used fuel prices from places which accept the All Star Fuel card to source its data, which showed that Wakefield is the most expensive at 172.3p per litre of unleaded petrol.

Meanwhile, Richmondshire is the most affordable, with the average cost of a litre of petrol being 149.4p.

Have a look through and see where your area ranks.

1. Wakefield The average cost of a litre of fuel in Wakefield is 172.3p

2. Ryedale The average cost of a litre of fuel in Ryedale is 168.5p

3. Hambleton The average cost of a litre of fuel in Hambleton is 168.4p

4. East Riding of Yorkshire The average cost of a litre of fuel in East Riding of Yorkshire is 167.7p