Pictures show the huge abnormal load which travelled on M62 and M18 through Yorkshire last night

The huge bridge beam which was transported to the M6 last night. (Pic: Escort & Photo / www.priestabnormalloadservices.com)

Road closures were in place on the M62 and M18 overnight as the huge bridge was transported from Darlington to junction 10 of the M6 near Walsall, in the West Midlands.

The 133-tonne vehicle, which carried the beams, began its journey in the early afternoon and travelled along the A66 and south on the A1 before joining the eastbound M62 at junction 32A (Ferrybridge).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lorry then had to cross over the central reservation and travel the wrong way on the westbound M62 to junction 35 (Langham), drive the wrong way down the M18 to M62 westbound link road and on to the M18 where it crossed back on to the correct side of the road and continued its journey to the Midlands via the M1.

The 133-tonne vehicle was escorted on its journey. (Pic: Escort & Photo www.priestabnormalloadservices.com)

The bridge is part of major roadworks being carried out at the M6 junction, one of the busiest in the country.

The transportation was carried out by Allelys Heavy Haulage, with support from Priest Abnormal Load Services.