Part of M62 and M18 in Yorkshire to be closed tonight to allow huge abnormal load to be transported to the West Midlands

A1/M62 interchange at Ferrybridge, on the abnormal load's planned route

The 133-tonne vehicle, which will be carrying 50-metre beams for a new bridge in the West Midlands, will begin its journey from Darlington in the early afternoon.

It will travel along the A66 and south on the A1 before joining the eastbound M62 at junction 32A (Ferrybridge).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lorry then needs to cross over the central reservation and travel the wrong way on the westbound M62 to junction 35 (Langham), drive the wrong way down the M18 to M62 westbound link road and on to the M18 where it will cross back on to the correct side of the road and continue its journey to the Midlands via the M1.

To enable the load to cross the carriageway through the central reservation on both the M62 and M18, the following full road closures will be in place from 8pm tonight: -

- The M62 east and westbound from junctions 33 (Ferrybridge) to 36 (Goole)

- The M18 north and southbound from junction 7 (Langham) to 6 (Waterside)

Clearly signed diversions will be in place and the roads will be reopened as soon as possible after the abnormal load has completed its manoeuvres.