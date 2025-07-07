Plans made for 110-space car park for emergency service staff in Hull

Plans have been made for a 110-space car park for emergency service staff in Hull.

The application, submitted to Hull City Council on behalf of Ashcourt Group, details proposals to establish a private car park on a 0.55 hectare large brownfield site to the south of Clough Road, within the Clough Road Industrial Park.

The facility would be used by emergency service staff such as those working at Humberside Police’s Clough Road Police Station which is adjacent to the application site. In addition to the Humberside Police staff, the site would be used by staff working at the Fire and Rescue Station located around 150m to the west, opposite on the police station to the northern side of Clough Road.

The site would also be used by staff at the soon-to-be-established NHS ambulance station in Sissons Way that recently received planning approval by the council. The ambulance station, located around 400m from the proposed car park site, will be established in a former retail warehouse off Clough Road. Though it is set to have 24 staff parking spaces on site, the station also plans to utilise the proposed Clough Road car park.

Proposed Clough Road car park. Credit: Hull City Council Planning Portal - Pegasus Group.

Planning documents submitted to the authority suggest that 80 of the 110 parking spaces at the proposed car park would be used by NHS workers while the other 30 would be used by police and fire and rescue staff. Plans state: “The development is anticipated to generate a total of 360 two-way trips per day.” Ten of the parking spaces would be EV charging points.

The car park would be accessed via an internal access road of Clough Road which also provides access to the adjacent police station.