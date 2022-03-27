P&O Ferries: Demonstrators block road to Port of Hull after Pride of Rotterdam's arrival

The group slowed down traffic entering King George Dock from Hedon Road as a protest against the sacking of 800 seafarers - including the entire crew of the Pride of Hull.

The Pride of Hull sailed last week in contentious circumstances with a skeleton crew and no passengers, and is now in Rotterdam's dry dock awaiting staff training.

However sister ship Pride of Rotterdam arrived in Hull yesterday morning in preparation for the resumption of ferry services.

Demonstrators on Hedon Road in Hull

A video was shared of Dutch dockers refusing to load the vessel before she sailed from Rotterdam on Friday night and it is not clear whether any cargo was eventually taken on board.

Meanwhile another P&O vessel, European Causeway which normally operates the Northern Ireland to Scotland route, was impounded in Larne after being declared 'unfit to sail' by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

The MCA cited issues with crew training and familiarisation and vessel documentation as their reasons for their seizure.

The entire crew of the Pride of Hull were sacked

The RMT, which is fighting for the former P&O ratings, has called for the entire ferry fleet to be impounded.

The Pride of Hull's crew, led by their Dutch captain, staged a 'sit-in' protest and refused to allow anyone to leave or board the ship after news was relayed to them via video message that they were losing their jobs with immediate effect.

The P&O building at Port of Hull