Police appeal after serious road traffic collision in Ripponden

The incident occurred on the A58 Halifax Road, near to Glenfield Garage petrol station, at about 6pm yesterday (July 16) when a black Mercedes A200 heading towards Sowerby Bridge was involved in a collision with parked cars and a tree.
The occupants of the vehicle, three males aged 14, 22 and 23, and two women aged 24, were taken to hospital for treatment. The three most seriously injured, the 23-year-old man, 24-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy, are continuing to receive treatment in Leeds General Infirmary.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via on 101 quoting reference 13210359439 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat************