Police appeal after serious road traffic collision in Ripponden

Police have launched an appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Ripponden.

The incident occurred on the A58 Halifax Road, near to Glenfield Garage petrol station, at about 6pm yesterday (July 16) when a black Mercedes A200 heading towards Sowerby Bridge was involved in a collision with parked cars and a tree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The occupants of the vehicle, three males aged 14, 22 and 23, and two women aged 24, were taken to hospital for treatment. The three most seriously injured, the 23-year-old man, 24-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy, are continuing to receive treatment in Leeds General Infirmary.