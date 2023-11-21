Police name 20-year-old who died after his 4x4 crashed into tree in Yorkshire
Dylan Houghton, who is from Sheffield, died following the incident which took place in Ulley, near Rotherham, in the early hours of Sunday, November 19. He died at the scene after the black Suzuki Jimny he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree, South Yorkshire Police said.
A statement from the force said: “His family are being supported by trained officers and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this time as they come to terms with the loss of Dylan.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we are still keen to hear from anyone with information about the collision, which happened around 1.15am in Pennyhill Lane, between the M1 motorway and Wood Lane.
“We would urge anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, the collision itself, or anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch with us. If you have CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident, please share this with us as it may help our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 55 of November 19.