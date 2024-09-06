'Positive' meetings over re-opening of 12-mile Colne to Skipton rail link

Campaigners wanting the new Labour government to help reopen a 12-mile rail link between Colne and Skipton, to re-establish a northern trans-Pennine route across Lancashire and Yorkshire away from Manchester and boost regeneration in poorer areas, will meet in Colne next week.

The Skipton-East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership (SELRAP) says it has held positive meetings over the summer with various MPs and councils since July’s general election.

It wants to reconnect Colne with Skipton by rail and ultimately get fast direct trains running between Lancashire, Bradford and Leeds. Supporters will meet at Colne Town Hall on Monday, September 9, to hear updates.

The line between Skipton and Colne was shut in the early 1970s.

Brierfield railway station on single track Colne line with Northlight mill development on left. Pic: Robbie MacDonald LDRS. Partner approved.

Today, much of the remaining line serving Colne, Nelson and Brierfield is single track with limited trains westwards towards Blackburn and Preston. The line ends at Colne but most of the old track bed remains unobstructed to Skipton. Campaigners also want a new railway station built in Earby near Barnoldswick.

SELRAP says reconnecting Colne to Skipton and laying double tracks would allow for fast, regular direct trains between Lancashire, Bradfiord and Leeds in both directions.

Campaigners say poorer boroughs such as Pendle, Burnley and Hyndburn suffer from limited transport, hampering the area’s economy, business investment, job opportunities and recruitment, house prices, and education, leisure and tourism opportunities for both residents and visitors.

Furthermore, they say the wider north of England needs an alternative trans-Pennine route to be reopened away from congested Manchester, to cater or freight and passenger trains.

They say rail congestion around Greater Manchester means freight trains going east and west are hampered or have to travel long routes around Cumbria and the north-east to reach key ports, industrial sites and other freight locations.

SELRAP member Jane Wood, who lives in Barnoldswick. said: “Our members recently met the new Burnley MP Oliver Ryan and Keighley MP Robbie Moore to update them on progress with the campaign to re-open the Skipton to Colne line.

“A meeting with the new Pendle and Clitheroe Labour MP, Jonathan Hinder, is being arranged and representatives have already met him at the Pendle Vision board. Mr Hinder has said that after years of talk, it’ s now time for action regarding the railway. He said he will be an outspoken advocate for the project.”

"Our Colne meeting will include an update on a very successful meeting in Bradford in August. Andy Dixon, from SELRAP, was there along with Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, the leader of Bradford City Council and vice-chairperson of the Transport for the North rail committee.

"Others there included representatives from Transport for the North and Drax power. Also Miranda Barker from East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and Stacey Dickens from the Skipton Building Society.”