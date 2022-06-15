National Highways says the works will cover road resurfacing, bridge joint replacements, improved signage and drainage, renewal of barriers and traffic lights and the provision of facilities for those on foot, bicycles or horses on well known stretches of road such as the M1, A1(M), M62, M18, A1, A19, A63 and A69.

The £135m will cover more than 300 maintenance and renewal schemes across a total distance of 670 miles.

Some of the projects will see new facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians along the A616 at Underbank in South Yorkshire; resurfacing on the A63 between North Cave and South Cave in the East Riding of Yorkshire; renewal of traffic signals on the A64 at Rillington, Staxton and Sherburn in North Yorkshire and a parapet replacement on stretch of the M62 between junction 24 and 25 in West Yorkshire.

Simon Boyle, National Highways regional director, said: “Here in Yorkshire and the North East our 670-mile network sits at the heart of the region’s infrastructure. Providing access to international gateways – from ports at Grimsby and Immingham and Tees and Hartlepool, to airports at Teesside and Leeds-Bradford – our road system supports business growth. It also brings tourism to our stunning natural, cultural and historic attractions.

“This investment means that we can continue our work to deliver the essential maintenance and vital upgrades that will help keep drivers on the move throughout the region.”