£8m to be invested in A64 which has worst serious accident and fatality record in the North

The A64

The A64 is recognised as having the worst serious accident and fatality record in the North of England.

Hazel Birdsall, communications manager for Highways England, the Government’s agency for trunk roads, said the A64 is a major coastal route in North Yorkshire “which is why we are investing in improvements to improve journeys and road safety for the thousands of drivers who use it every day”.

Carrying out any improvements on the A64 causes disruption to everyone, but it is important that the work is done, she said.

Recent improvements have included the creation of village “gateways” at Crambeck and West Knapton, replacement of reflective road studs, and resurfacing between East and West Heslerton and Sherburn and Staxton.

Ms Birdsall said: “Over the last two years we have invested over £26m in the A64 along the 55-mile route.”

The work has included drainage schemes at Sherburn, resurfacing at Musley Bank, Malton, Claxton and Askham Bar, plus bridge renovation at Flixton Carr, junction improvement at Old Malton, Pickering interchange and Brambling Fields, barrier work on Malton by-pass, and safety improvements at Scampston and Rillington.

Drainage work is to continue between Sherburn and Ganton overnight over the next few months, and installing a temporary barrier to protect drivers.

“This will involve reducing the A64 to one lane as we need to install a temporary barrier to protect rivers,” Ms Birdsall said.