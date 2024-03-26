Queen Street Bridge closure: Yorkshire residents and travellers urged to plan ahead as entrance to York Station and car park to close for a weekend in April

The City of York Council is warning residents and commuters to plan ahead of time as Queen Street Bridge is set to be closed in April as part of a project to transform the entrance to York Station.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 26th Mar 2024, 10:45 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 10:59 GMT

Residents and stakeholders in the area have been contacted and will get further information ahead of the works.

The project will completely transform the station entrance, provide an improved transport interchange, and revamp the public space around the station.

The goal of this plan is to encourage more people to walk, cycle and use public transport to access the station, as well as creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment around the front of the railway station. The scheme will also create an improved setting for the City Walls and other heritage buildings in the area.

Queen Street Bridge, York. (Pic credit: Google)
Queen Street Bridge, York. (Pic credit: Google)

It is being delivered by City of York Council, Network Rail, LNER and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority alongside contractor for the highways works for the project, John Sisk & Son.

Queen Street Bridge is set to be closed from 8pm on Friday, April 19 to 6am on Monday, April 22, 2024 and the contractor will build a temporary road to be used by pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles while the project continues.

The contractor has also applied for a second closure from 8pm on Friday, April 26 to 6am Monday, April 29, 2024 which will see the start of the work to remove Queen Street Bridge. This is currently under consideration and further information will be provided if this is approved.

The station car park will also be closed during these weekends but access for residents and businesses on Queen Street will remain at all times. Businesses, including York Railway Institute, and the station will be open as usual.

A detailed run through regarding the works and transport information for the closure will be made available to the public in due course.

John Sisk & Son and the council will host drop-in events where people can find out more information.

These events will take place on Tuesday, April 9 from 4pm to 6.30pm at York Railway Station, Thursday, April 11 (online) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm (email: [email protected] to register) and Tuesday, April 16 from 5pm to 8pm at The Principal Hotel, York.

Deputy leader of City of York Council and executive member for transport and the economy, Coun Pete Kilbane, said: “This is an important route, which is why we are letting people know in advance so they can plan ahead while we get on with the Station Gateway project, which will bring new public spaces, as well as active and sustainable travel facilities.

“Such works are always disruptive and we apologise in advance for the inconvenience caused. Our contractors will do all they can to minimise disruption. We will be sharing more information soon, including online maps and webpages, and are also arranging events to support residents, businesses and visitors.”

