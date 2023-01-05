News you can trust since 1754
RAF Fylingdales: Police close road after serious single-vehicle crash near Yorkshire air base

Police have closed a road close to a Yorkshire air base following a serious crash.

By Jonathan Pritchard
1 hour ago

North Yorkshire Police said it is dealing with the incident on the A169 at Eller Beck Bridge near Goathland, Whitby, near to RAF Fylingdales. A statement from the force said the road is expected to be closed for some time.

It said: “We're currently at the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on the A169 at Eller Beck Bridge near Goathland, Whitby, north of RAF Fylingdales. Road has been closed to allow emergency services to attend. It's likely to be closed for some time so please avoid the area.”

Police have closed the A169 at Eller Beck Bridge near Goathland, Whitby, north of RAF Fylingdales