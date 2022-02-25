A car crashed into a rail bridge on Friday morning, blocking a section of the Leeds to Bradford Interchange line.
Train services running through these stations were cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes, Northern announced at approximately 8am on Friday morning.
Around one hour later it was announced that services were no longer affected by the problem and would be returning to normal.
Trains between the two stations had already seen delays on Friday morning, as a fault with the signalling system saw services delayed.