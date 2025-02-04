Trips from the capital to Yorkshire was one of the most popular tickets snapped up in last month’s annual Rail Sale.

It shouldn’t really be too surprising, but people in London are seemingly desperate to make their way up to Yorkshire - with 12,000 people taking advantage of the up to half price discount offered in the sale.

Among the journeys discounted were several across Yorkshire, including Leeds to Sheffield which was £3.60 instead of £7.20 and Leeds to Manchester Airport, which was £5.90 instead of £11.90.

All train operators across the UK participated in the sale, except Hull Trains, Lumo, Merseyrail and Translink Northern Ireland.

The sale ran from Jauary 14 to 20 and offered up to 50 per cent off journeys between January 17 and March 31.

The most popular journey was London Euston to Manchester, with 18,000 tickets bought, but close behind in second place was London Kings Cross to York, with around 12,000 tickets bought.

Kings Cross to Leeds also sneaked into the top five, with around 9,000 tickets being snapped up in the sale for that particular journey.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “This Rail Sale was the biggest one yet with millions of pounds saved by passengers, putting more money back in people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change.

“This was about getting people back on the railways and supporting growth across the UK, and with nearly twice as many tickets sold as last year that’s exactly what it’s done.