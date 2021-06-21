Only two trains with inadequate horns use the line each day - yet access to the entire footpath and crossing has been blocked off for safety reasons

LNER s new Azuma trains, which operate the service between Skipton and London King's Cross on the Airedale Line, have been fitted with air horns that are deemed to be too quiet to be safe warnings for walkers on the footpath at the point at which it crosses the tracks - despite there being only one London-bound and one return train per day using the stretch.

The group were told that the new trains had been incorrectly fitted with the wrong type of horn and that the closure of the path and crossing were necessary for safety reasons for an initial six-month period.

However, this has now been extended by a further six months and the residents have lobbied Network Rail to re-open the route and requested support from North Yorkshire County Council.

Over 100 residents turned out to protest about the access dispute

Over 100 villagers gathered and split into groups of 30 or less to demostrate over the issue last weekend.

Local councillor Andrew Brown, who represents Aire Valley, said: “There is a fantastic network of public footpaths around Cononley. Yet North Yorkshire County Council seems to have little interest in keeping them open. A rail company has been allowed to close a much-used route for months simply because someone bought very expensive trains with very cheap horns. We want our footpath re-opened and a proper safe traffic light system installed to permanently fix the problem.”

Network Rail has since agreed to re-open the path in August once further safety work to remove tree cover that affects visibility has been completed.

Operations risk adviser for Network Rail Vicki Beadle said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience which the temporary closure of Flosh level crossing in Cononley is causing.

“The safety of level crossing users is paramount and the temporary closure is necessary following concerns over the train horn audibility on some LNER services.

“Work to resolve this issue is ongoing, but in the meantime, Network Rail is going to carry out further work to improve sighting at the crossing, which would then allow the crossing to reopen.