Residents of Yorkshire village hold urgent meeting to demand chicanes after latest high-speed crash

Residents of a Doncaster village met this week to discuss action towards road safety in the area.
By Shannon Mower
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST

On Tuesday (17 October) residents of Adwick-upon-Dearne held a public meeting in the village hall to discuss ongoing road safety issues.

It comes after a car driving 40mph over the speed limit crashed into two parked cars on a driveway on Harlington Road.

Residents previously campaigned to Doncaster Council’s Highways Division for anti-speeding measures to be put in place, however no change occurred.

Adwick upon Dearne traffic meetingAdwick upon Dearne traffic meeting
Now, a petition has been formed to call for chicanes to be installed on Harlington Road to prevent speeding.

Resident Ian Boydon stated that the meeting was “well attended” with representatives from the council and neighbourhood policing team in attendance.

Mark Ellissme, whose cars were damaged during the recent incident, gave a presentation with CCTV footage of the crash.

Adwick-upon-Dearne Parish Council will send a report collating details of the meeting and residents’ concerns to the Highways Division with the aim for measures to be put in place.

