Amid wildfires that have taken place in Greece, Jet2 and TUI have confirmed what would happen to cancelled flights from Yorkshire to Rhodes and Corfu and how they are supporting affected customers.

Huge fires broke out on the Greek islands of Rhodes and Corfu, prompting 19,000 British holidaymakers to flee. Many of the fires started on Sunday, July 23, 2023 and airlines Jet2 and TUI are working hard to evacuate travellers and support affected customers.

Jet2 has announced that it will operate four repatriation flights today (July 24) from Rhodes to bring customers back to the UK. Two of these flights will depart in the evening to Leeds Bradford Airport with 189 seats each.

This is on top of more than 50 scheduled flights operating between Rhodes and the UK this week (between Sunday, July 23 and Sunday, July 30).

Jet2.com at Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

On Sunday, Jet2 cancelled all flights and holidays expected to depart to Rhodes up to and including Sunday, July 30, to give customers assurance and to avoid putting more pressure on the island’s infrastructure.

So will customers get a refund for cancelled flights to Rhodes?

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We have contacted affected customers with regards to their refund and rebooking options and if they wish to receive a refund, we will process this quickly.

“We will still fly those aircraft to Rhodes, but with no customers onboard, so that we can continue to bring our customers back to the UK on their scheduled flights, as well as any additional Jet2 customers who wish to return to the UK.

“Our first repatriation landed from Rhodes into Leeds Bradford late on Sunday evening, carrying 95 Jet2.com and Jet2holidays customers back to the UK. Customers were also provided with onward ground transportation.

“We have significantly increased our presence on the island too, with experienced colleagues arriving from other destinations, as well as a dedicated senior team flying from the UK to Rhodes yesterday. These colleagues are there to look after our customers in evacuation centres, in resorts, and at Rhodes Airport. We also have staffed transfer coaches taking customers to the airport from evacuation centres today.

“We understand how difficult this experience has been for many, and our entire focus is on looking after our customers. We have a significantly expanded presence in Rhodes, with a huge team of experienced colleagues providing all the support we can for our customers, whether that is in affected areas or at Rhodes Airport.

“We have also put on three repatriation flights to bring our customers home, which is on top of our scheduled programme of flights that will continue to operate from Rhodes to the UK this week. We are continuing to make decisions in the best interest of our customers, and we are keeping everything under constant review.”

The teams at TUI are also working ‘tirelessly’ to support customers impacted by the wildfires in south-eastern parts of Rhodes, with more than 300 reps, drivers and service colleagues doing what they can, alongside the local community and emergency services.

TUI’s first passengers return to the UK on three dedicated flights overnight and plans are in place to get everyone who is affected back as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for TUI said: “We appreciate how distressing and difficult it’s been for those who have been evacuated and ask that they continue to follow the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with the TUI reps who are present in all evacuation centres. Our teams will be contacting customers with any updates as soon as they can.

“We have cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes up to and including Tuesday (July 25), and passengers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds.

“Passengers due to travel on Wednesday (July 26) will be offered a fee free amend to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund. We are still operating flights to bring those customers currently on holiday elsewhere in Rhodes home as planned.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and teams remains our top priority.”

Regarding flights to Corfu, a spokesperson added: “We’ve been working with the local authorities in Corfu following the outbreak of a wildfire in the north east of the island last night resulting in guests being evacuated from a small number of hotels.

