The A64 between Scarborough and Malton will remain closed until later this week after a burst water main caused a large section of the road to collapse.

The burst has now been repaired, Yorkshire Water said, but it has caused "significant damage" to the road. Officials hope to reopen the A64 from 6am on Wednesday August 3.

Janet Sanderson, North Yorkshire County Councillor for Thornton Dale and Wolds division, which includes Rillington, said she was "shocked to see the extent of the damage" and that the disruption "will be a major inconvenience to residents and communities".

A64 Sinkhole Emergency repairs takes place through the night.

A64 Sinkhole Cracks appears in road and pavement before the surface collapses.

A64 Sinkhole Emergency repairs takes place through the night.

A64 Sinkhole Water and sand washes over the road before sinkhole emerges.