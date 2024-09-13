Road sealed off and scores of firefighters scrambled to blaze in Halifax town centre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Sep 2024, 08:49 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 10:17 BST
Dozens of firefighters were called to put out a fire in Halifax town centre last night.

Teams from Halifax, Rastrick, Illingworth and Odsal fire stations were deployed to the fire at a building on Broad Street at 9.08pm.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was on the ground floor and around 25 per cent of the building was on fire.

Police are understood to have closed off the road while firefighters put out the flames.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

