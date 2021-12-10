Roads near the Hanover underpass in Sheffield city centre were closed due to a crash involving one vehicle yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said at the time: "A number of roads are currently closed in Sheffield city centre after a serious road traffic collision on the ring road (Hanover Way A61). The incident involved a single vehicle leaving the carriageway shortly after 9pm this evening.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and Hanover Way from the Moor roundabout to Brookhill roundabout is closed along with connecting roads.

The car 'came off the road' according to witnesses.

“Roads are likely to remain closed for a considerable time and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Witnesses said they believed the driver of the car was injured but this has not been confirmed.