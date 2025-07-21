Northern has announced plans to name one of its trains after MND campaigner and Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is working with the family of Rob, who died with MND aged 41 in June 2024, and the MND Association to create artwork for the train that will pay tribute to his actions on and off the field.

Rob helped to raise millions of pounds for MND following his diagnosis and Northern has now partnered with the charity to raise funds so it can continue its research in finding a cure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train, due to be unveiled at a station in West Yorkshire during an event later this year, will be seen by tens of thousands of people as it covers hundreds of miles every day.

The train operator has also encouraged its 7,000 employees to take part in a number of fundraising activities, including walking 70 miles across towns and cities in the North which are home to rugby league sides.

Rob spent the last few years of his life raising money and awareness of the condition alongside his great friend Kevin Sinfield, alongside who he won much of his eight Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during his 16-year playing career with Leeds Rhinos.

Tricia Williams, managing director of Northern, said: “When we were asked to name a train after Rob, we agreed it was a fantastic opportunity to honour his legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the support of his family and the MND Association, we are now working to make this happen.

The operator is now working with Rob’s family and the MND Association to create artwork for the train that pays tribute to him and raises awareness of the condition.

“So many of us here at Northern were inspired by Rob’s indomitable spirit and his commitment to helping others suffering with this cruel disease.

“That’s why we want to pay tribute to this great man, help raise awareness of MND and funding which can be used to help find a cure.”

Jo Coker, the MND Association’s director of income generation, said: “Rob was an inspiration both on and off the pitch – a man who showed real courage in sharing his diagnosis and opening up a conversation about motor neurone disease which continues to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For that, and for everything his family has done, and continues to do to support us, we are truly grateful.

“As one of the region’s most famous sons, naming a new train after him is a fantastic way to honour Rob’s life and legacy.

"As it travels through towns and cities, we hope it will spark many more conversations about Rob and about MND.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Rob inspired so many people with his world class talent and courage, and his legacy continues to provide hope and strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This train will be a fitting tribute to a true Yorkshire legend, and I can’t wait to see it in all its glory later this year.”

Councillor Matthew Morley, cabinet member at Wakefield Council, said: “Rob was a rugby league legend, a proud son of our district, and an inspiration to people around the world as he shared his battle with MND with all of us.

“We continue to work to honour his life, and to build on his incredible legacy of raising awareness of MND.