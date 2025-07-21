Rob Burrow: Northern announces plans to name train after MND campaigner and Leeds Rhinos legend
The company is working with the family of Rob, who died with MND aged 41 in June 2024, and the MND Association to create artwork for the train that will pay tribute to his actions on and off the field.
Rob helped to raise millions of pounds for MND following his diagnosis and Northern has now partnered with the charity to raise funds so it can continue its research in finding a cure.
The train, due to be unveiled at a station in West Yorkshire during an event later this year, will be seen by tens of thousands of people as it covers hundreds of miles every day.
The train operator has also encouraged its 7,000 employees to take part in a number of fundraising activities, including walking 70 miles across towns and cities in the North which are home to rugby league sides.
Rob spent the last few years of his life raising money and awareness of the condition alongside his great friend Kevin Sinfield, alongside who he won much of his eight Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups during his 16-year playing career with Leeds Rhinos.
Tricia Williams, managing director of Northern, said: “When we were asked to name a train after Rob, we agreed it was a fantastic opportunity to honour his legacy.
“With the support of his family and the MND Association, we are now working to make this happen.
“So many of us here at Northern were inspired by Rob’s indomitable spirit and his commitment to helping others suffering with this cruel disease.
“That’s why we want to pay tribute to this great man, help raise awareness of MND and funding which can be used to help find a cure.”
Jo Coker, the MND Association’s director of income generation, said: “Rob was an inspiration both on and off the pitch – a man who showed real courage in sharing his diagnosis and opening up a conversation about motor neurone disease which continues to this day.
"For that, and for everything his family has done, and continues to do to support us, we are truly grateful.
“As one of the region’s most famous sons, naming a new train after him is a fantastic way to honour Rob’s life and legacy.
"As it travels through towns and cities, we hope it will spark many more conversations about Rob and about MND.”
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Rob inspired so many people with his world class talent and courage, and his legacy continues to provide hope and strength.
“This train will be a fitting tribute to a true Yorkshire legend, and I can’t wait to see it in all its glory later this year.”
Councillor Matthew Morley, cabinet member at Wakefield Council, said: “Rob was a rugby league legend, a proud son of our district, and an inspiration to people around the world as he shared his battle with MND with all of us.
“We continue to work to honour his life, and to build on his incredible legacy of raising awareness of MND.
"I’m really pleased Northern – following a high-profile local campaign – are playing their part in helping us to remember Rob. And I look forward to joining the local community to unveil Rob’s train later in the year.”
