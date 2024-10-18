Saltaire and Bingley: Work to upgrade canal towpath to begin Monday with closures

Work to upgrade the canal towpath between Saltaire and Bingley will begin on Monday, and see sections of the route closed during construction.

The stretch of the historic Leeds and Liverpool Canal will be improved as part of plans to improve accessibility for people using wheelchairs, mobility scooters and family buggies, as well as those on foot or bicycle.

Work on the two-mile stretch of towpath from Hirst Lock in Saltaire to Primrose Lane in Bingley will start on Monday (October 21) and last around nine weeks.

This section of towpath will be closed during construction. The Bingley 10 footpath in this area, including a section along the River Aire, which is accessed via the towpath, will also be closed for some of the time.

A section of the towpath near Saltaire that has already been upgraded by Sustrans

Walking and cycling charity Sustrans is working with Canal & River Trust, the waterways charity that looks after the Leeds & Liverpool Canal, and Bradford Council, to resurface and widen the towpath where appropriate, in accordance with national guidelines. The work includes a new asphalt surface to fill in muddy potholes and create a smooth route.

The work is all part of the national programme, led by Sustrans and funded by Active Travel England, to improve the quality of the National Cycle Network.

Josh Molyneux, Sustrans Network Development Manager for Yorkshire said: “This is the latest stage of improvements along the Leeds and Liverpool canal to make this popular route a more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Like previous sections, we’ll lay a new all-weather surface and widen the towpath, where appropriate to make the path more comfortable and accessible for people walking, using a mobility aid, or pushing a double buggy.

“For the safety of everyone we will need to close the towpath and a section of the Bingley 10 footpath while construction work is going ahead. Please bear with us while we carry out this work, we will reopen the path as soon as we can.”

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, Bradford Council’s Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, said: “This is a very popular section of the towpath and the work will improve access and safety in the long-run, so I hope people will understand that this short-term closure is worth the end result. We support everything that has been done and is going to be done to enhance this attractive and scenic route.”