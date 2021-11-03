Section of M62 closed due to cows on carriageway

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit said the westbound carriageway was closed between Junctions 26 and 25 at around 4am to allow for the cows to be removed.
Highways Yorkshire worked with a local farmer to secure the cattle.
The motorway was then reopened, it was confirmed.
In a tweet, the WYPRPU said: "The M62 west between junctions 26 and 25 has been closed tonight to allow the safe removal of several cows that managed to enter the network.
"@HighwaysYORKS are working with the local farmer to secure the cattle and open the motorway."
