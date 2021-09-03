Otley Road has been relaid using recycled tyres

A section of Otley Road in Eldwick has been resurfaced using 700 tonnes of Ultipave R, a product that uses granulated tyres that would otherwise go to landfill.

Bradford Council is thought to be first local authority in the region to lay a road surface using this technique, and estimates that the works have re-used around 1,000 tyres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ultipave R – manufactured and trademarked by construction firm Tarmac – also has lower carbon emissions than traditional asphalt, as it is manufactured and supplied at lower temperatures.

This saves on average 3.5kg of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per tonne. It is approved for use on motorways and the strategic road network.

The section of Otley Road between Warren Lane and Spring Lane is the first in the region to have been resurfaced using the innovative product.

Around 700 tonnes of the greener rubber asphalt was laid at the site by the council’s highway maintenance north team. Seven tonnes of recycled rubber were used – which the council says has kept 1,000 tyres out of landfill or incineration.

Councillor Alex Ross-Shaw, who looks after transport at Bradford Council, said: “We have a duty to reduce waste and tackle climate change which is having a devastating effect on our planet. Using this innovative new product from Tarmac is a positive step in terms of decarbonising our operations.

“We will continue to work with suppliers and contractors to ensure that using materials like this becomes standard practice.”

Tarmac’s Ian Carr, senior technical manager for contracting, said: “We are delighted to have been working with Bradford Council over recent months to find a high-performing solution that meets road users’ needs but also, importantly, offers lower carbon emissions.

“It’s great to see the authority embrace innovative new products like this which deliver real benefits to both residents and the environment.”