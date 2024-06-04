Several injured after bus brakes suddenly in Yorkshire
A bus passenger has been seriously injured after an incident which saw a bus driver brake sharply in Yorkshire.
It happened at 9.35am on Ings Road, Wakefield, on Tuesday, June 4.
West Yorkshire Police said that a number of people had been injured on a bus after the driver had braked sharply.
The passenger with serious injuries has been taken to hospital.
It is understood that another, as yet unidentified, vehicle was involved.
Road closures remain in place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
