A bus passenger has been seriously injured after an incident which saw a bus driver brake sharply in Yorkshire.

It happened at 9.35am on Ings Road, Wakefield, on Tuesday, June 4.

West Yorkshire Police said that a number of people had been injured on a bus after the driver had braked sharply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The passenger with serious injuries has been taken to hospital.

It is understood that another, as yet unidentified, vehicle was involved.

Road closures remain in place.