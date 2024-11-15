'Shed load' - M62 blocked after shed was found blocking part of the busy motorway

Traffic was stopped on a major motorway after police found a shed blocking part of the road.

Officers were stunned to discover the substantial wooden outhouse on lane one of the M62 during the middle of the night.

Merseyside Roads Police Unit shared pictures of the shed on social media on Wednesday (Nov 13) and jokingly called on the driver to "come and collect it".

But they also said the owner should expect a ticket for allowing the unsecured load to fall onto the highway, which runs between Liverpool and Hull.

A spokesperson for the force wrote: "If this is your shed you have lost in lane 1 of the M62 we have it for you so please come and collect it.