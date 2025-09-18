Dozens of streets across Sheffield have had new 20mph speed limits introduced this month as part of the city council’s ongoing programme to improve road safety.

Sheffield Council has confirmed three new traffic orders covering areas in Walkley, Darnall and Sharrow, with the restrictions coming into effect between September 8 and September 15.

The changes are part of the council’s citywide roll-out of 20mph neighbourhood zones, which are being introduced to cut accidents, reduce air pollution and make streets safer for walking and cycling.

Drivers are being reminded to check new signage as the lower limits come into force across all three areas.

Here is every street which has a new 20mph speed limit:

Walkley (from September 15)

Key roads: South Road, Walkley Lane, Walkley Road, Daniel Hill, Carr Road, Burgoyne Road, Cleveland Street

Residential streets covered include: Arnold St, Bank House Rd, Bessingby Rd, Bowness Rd, Burgoyne Cl, Burnaby Cres, Burnaby Green, Burnaby St, Camm St, Carnaby Rd, Carnarvon St, Channing St, Cromwell St, Cundy St, Dodd St, Duncombe St, Elliottville St, Exley Ave, Fir St, Forbes Rd, Fox Rd, Freedom Rd, Fulton Rd, Grammar St, Greenhow St, Gresham Rd, Grouse St, Hadfield St, Hammerton Rd, Harold St, Hatton Rd, Hawksworth Rd, Howard Rd, Ibbotson Rd, Industry St, King James St, Kirkstone Rd, Langsett Cres, Langsett Rise, Limbrick Rd, Lister Rd, Lonsdale Rd, Manvers Rd, Matlock Rd, Midvale Ave, Morley St, Normandale Rd, Orchard Rd, Palm St, Portland St, Primrose Hill, Ripley St, Rivelin Bank, Singleton Rd, Somerville Tce, Speeton Rd, Tennyson Rd, Thoresby Rd, Trickett Rd, Victor St, Walkley St, Watersmeet Rd, Westmoreland St, Whitehouse Ln, Whitehouse Rd, Woodview Rd, Woollen Ln, Yeomans Rd.

Sheffield Council has introduced a number of new 20mph zones this month

Darnall (from September 8)

Key roads: Main Road, Phillimore Road, Coventry Road, Greenland Drive, Jubilee Road, Malvern Road

Residential streets covered include: Basford Cl, Basford Dr, Basford Pl, Basford St, Boden Pl, Calvert Rd, Chapelwood Rd, Clement St, Clipstone Rd, Coleridge Rd, Craven Cl, Darnall Dr, Eleanor St, Fitzmaurice Rd, Fulford Cl, Greenland Ct, Greenland View, Greenland Way, Harney Cl, Henson St, Industry Rd, Palmer Rd, Scarborough Rd, Southworth Pl, Stovin Cl, Stovin Dr, Stovin Gardens, Uttley Cl, Uttley Dr, York Rd.

Sharrow & Brincliffe (from September 8)

Key roads: Sharrow Lane, Psalter Lane, Montgomery Road, Kenwood Road, Machon Bank Road, Wostenholm Road, Union Road, Brincliffe Hill