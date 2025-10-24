A scheme to improve walking, wheeling and cycling routes from one Sheffield suburb to the city centre has won approval.

The Nether Edge Wedge will create a direct, largely segregated walking, wheeling and cycling corridor from Nether Edge to the city centre two miles away. There will also be a spur heading towards Broomhall, the University of Sheffield campus and nearby Royal Hallamshire, Children’s and Weston Park hospitals.

The plan was approved at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee on Wednesday (October 22).

The route will be created through widened footways and new kerb-protected cycle tracks on Washington Road, Cemetery Road, Moore Street and Charter Row.

Other parts of the scheme include:

Signal-controlled junctions and crossings for pedestrians and cyclists at Washington Road/Summerfield Street, Cemetery Road / Napier Street, Ecclesall Road and St Mary’s Gate, giving priority across the busier roads;

A pocket park at Washington Road, additional cycle parking and green areas along Cemetery Road and at St Mary’s Gate;

Traffic filters at Priory Road, Mackenzie Street and Young Street, relocation of the Pomona Street filter to support the permanent Porter Croft School Street and banned turning movements at Napier Street. These are designed to remove through traffic and provide quieter local streets to encourage walking, wheeling and cycling;

One-way, kerb-protected cycle lanes on each side of Cemetery Road, with reconfigured lay-bys and compensatory parking bays on adjoining streets. Blue Badge parking is prioritised;

Segregated cycle links on Moore Street and Charter Row to the Charter Square/city centre network;

A 24-hour bus lane on Charter Row for buses, taxis and cycles to improve bus journey times and reliability;

Other changes include a left-turn ban on Cemetery Road into Napier Street.

A report to the committee said: “By providing high quality, safer and easy-to-use cycling and walking routes, the scheme will make walking, wheeling and cycling in these areas easier for short journeys, helping to reduce congestion on the roads, improve air quality in the area and support our cleaner, greener, thriving city.

“The project will also link to the city’s existing wider cycling network.”

A public consultation on plans put forward in 2021 resulted in 703 replies. Following amendments to the scheme, a second consultation in May this year on a proposed traffic regulation order resulted in 20 responses, 14 of which raised concerns.

Principal transport planner Paul Sullivan said he has been working with shop owners on a solution to their worries about a loss of customer parking.

The budget for the project is £14.8m and the report said that a business case submitted to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is “anticipated to be approved” in January 2026.

Coun Ruth Mersereau said: “I’d really like to see this scheme completed. I really welcome the chance for people to walk, wheel and cycle, apart from all the difference it will make to public health and air quality.”

She said that a Nether Edge resident told her he fears every day that his partner will be killed cycling to the university.

Coun Richard Shaw said: “It’s a very important scheme to improve links for walking, wheeling and cycling to and from Nether Edge and the city centre. It forms part of that wider vision for making Sheffield a more accessible, more walking and cycling-friendly for everyone.”