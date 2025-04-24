A former first class waiting room at Sheffield Railway Station is proposed to be turned into a new coffee shop.

A small retail space formerly used as a waiting room for first class passengers at Sheffield Railway Station between platforms 2 and 5 could be back in use as a coffee shop if planning officers decided to give the go-ahead.

The planning document outlining the proposal says that the premises form a part of a cluster of stone built structures under glazed-fixed canopies extending along platforms 2 and 5 – also, the building is said to have a blanket Grade II listing.

The plans (the use and fit of the building) have been confirmed by East Midlands Railway.

It is proposed that the applicant “replace the frosted glass with clear glazing to allow visibility into the space for retail customers together with application of vinyl graphics and fixing of projecting sign to façade.”

Glazing would be 6mm thick and toughened with no alteration to the door and window frames necessary. Vinyl graphics and a projecting sign are also proposed.

The development, according to the applicant, would have a number of benefits, including the creation of three new jobs; the provision of additional food and beverage retail offering for passengers and visitors; providing opportunities for local supply businesses and tradesmen during the fit out project; and retaining all existing historic fabric and joinery detailing.