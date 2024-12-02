Shipley Airedale Road: Two men in hospital after crash during police pursuit in Bradford causing major traffic delays
Shortly before 10pm on Sunday December 1, officers from the Roads Policing Unit of West Yorkshire Police sighted a vehicle which failed to stop for them on Barkerend Road, Bradford.
A few minutes later the Renault Clio was in collision with another vehicle - a Mercedes G Wagon – on Shipley Airedale Road.
Two men aged 34 and 24 from the Renault Clio were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Three people in the Mercedes were taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor.
The road remains closed this morning whilst police carry out enquiries and facilitate recovery of the vehicles involved.
Due to the prior police contact, the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed which is mandatory in these circumstances.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage of it is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1760 of 1 December.
