Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash during a police pursuit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly before 10pm on Sunday December 1, officers from the Roads Policing Unit of West Yorkshire Police sighted a vehicle which failed to stop for them on Barkerend Road, Bradford.

A few minutes later the Renault Clio was in collision with another vehicle - a Mercedes G Wagon – on Shipley Airedale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men aged 34 and 24 from the Renault Clio were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Shortly before 10pm on Sunday December 1, officers from the Roads Policing Unit of West Yorkshire Police sighted a vehicle which failed to stop for them on Barkerend Road, Bradford.

Three people in the Mercedes were taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor.

The road remains closed this morning whilst police carry out enquiries and facilitate recovery of the vehicles involved.

Due to the prior police contact, the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed which is mandatory in these circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad