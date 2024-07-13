A 20mph speed limit will be imposed on roads through a Yorkshire village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Council says no objections were raised against the new speed limit on Woodall Lane, Killamarsh Lane, Walseker Lane and Dowcar Lane, in Harthill and the whole of the village of Woodall during a year-long consultation period.

A report found that in the previous three years, two crashes which resulted in an injury have been recorded by police in the area of the scheme – one of which led to serious injuries for a horse rider. Data found the mean speed of vehicles travelling on Woodall Lane to be 33.4mph, and 34.5mph on Killamarsh Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Woodall, traffic calming measures will be applied to the main road through the village, whilst also introducing a 20mph speed limit for the whole village.

Killamarsh Lane, Woodall

A report states: “This is achieved by the compact nature of Woodall village and that Walseker Lane and Dowcar Lane are already low traffic and speed cul-de-sac.”

Once the 20mph speed limit is implemented, the site will be monitored to ensure vehicles comply.

The scheme is one of a number of road safety projects proposed for the area, including a pedestrian crossing near Harthill Primary School and traffic calming measures along the whole of Woodall Lane – however, the council’s budget could not accommodate all these plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad