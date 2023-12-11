The rider of an electric scooter has been seriously injured in a crash in Yorkshire, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police has closed Stanningley Road in Leeds following the incident, which happened at around 9.10am today (Dec 11).

The road is closed heading east from its junction with Henconner Lane. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the force said: “A road closure is currently in place on Stanningley Road, in Leeds, following a serious road traffic collision. At 9.10am today, police were called to the incident where the rider of an electric scooter had been seriously injured.