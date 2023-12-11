Stanningley Road, Leeds: Electric scooter rider seriously injured after crash in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police has closed Stanningley Road in Leeds following the incident, which happened at around 9.10am today (Dec 11).
The road is closed heading east from its junction with Henconner Lane. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
A statement from the force said: “A road closure is currently in place on Stanningley Road, in Leeds, following a serious road traffic collision. At 9.10am today, police were called to the incident where the rider of an electric scooter had been seriously injured.
“The eastbound carriageway of Stanningley Road is closed at the junction with Henconner Lane and drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”
