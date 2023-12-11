All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Stanningley Road, Leeds: Electric scooter rider seriously injured after crash in Yorkshire

The rider of an electric scooter has been seriously injured in a crash in Yorkshire, police have said.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT

West Yorkshire Police has closed Stanningley Road in Leeds following the incident, which happened at around 9.10am today (Dec 11).

The road is closed heading east from its junction with Henconner Lane. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the force said: “A road closure is currently in place on Stanningley Road, in Leeds, following a serious road traffic collision. At 9.10am today, police were called to the incident where the rider of an electric scooter had been seriously injured.

“The eastbound carriageway of Stanningley Road is closed at the junction with Henconner Lane and drivers are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.”

Related topics:LeedsYorkshireDriversWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.