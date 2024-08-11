Starbucks, KFC, Burger King and Waitrose among brands coming to new motorway service station

Starbucks, KFC, Burger King and Waitrose are just some of the brands which will be opening in a new motorway service station early next year.

Welcome Break has announced that the new services between the M1 J33 and the Sheffield/Rotherham Parkway will open in January 2025.

The lineup of brands includes Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Waitrose, Starbucks, Pret a Manger, WHSmith, Chopstix and The Good Breakfast.

A jobs fair will be held at Rotherham’s Holiday Inn from October 10 to 12 for the 250 roles which will be created at the site.

£40m Welcome Break services on the M1 near Sheffield is set to create 300 jobs

The 32,000 sq ft main building will be made up of a retail area, toilets, gaming area, and concession units on the ground floor, with a business lounge and conference rooms on a mezzanine floor.

The £40m services will also include a petrol station and service area.

In total, there will be 460 car parking spaces, 76 for lorries, 16 for coaches, 14 for cars towing caravans and 15 for motorcycles.

A new slip road joining the parkway is under construction, so vehicles leaving the service station can access the M1 via Catcliffe Roundabout.