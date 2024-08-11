Starbucks, KFC, Burger King and Waitrose among brands coming to new motorway service station
Welcome Break has announced that the new services between the M1 J33 and the Sheffield/Rotherham Parkway will open in January 2025.
The lineup of brands includes Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Waitrose, Starbucks, Pret a Manger, WHSmith, Chopstix and The Good Breakfast.
A jobs fair will be held at Rotherham’s Holiday Inn from October 10 to 12 for the 250 roles which will be created at the site.
The 32,000 sq ft main building will be made up of a retail area, toilets, gaming area, and concession units on the ground floor, with a business lounge and conference rooms on a mezzanine floor.
The £40m services will also include a petrol station and service area.
In total, there will be 460 car parking spaces, 76 for lorries, 16 for coaches, 14 for cars towing caravans and 15 for motorcycles.
A new slip road joining the parkway is under construction, so vehicles leaving the service station can access the M1 via Catcliffe Roundabout.
The main building will be set to the north of the M1, with parking to the south, with access taken via a new slip road on an existing underpass.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.