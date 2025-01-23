Rail firms operating across Yorkshire and beyond have advised passengers not to travel from tomorrow (Jan 24) due to the impending Storm Eowyn.

TransPennine Express, LNER and Northern has released details of specific routes in which they are advising customers not to travel as high winds and heavy rain is set to batter the UK in the coming days.

In a statement Northern said: “We advise customers to avoid travelling where possible on Friday 24 January, if you do choose to travel make sure you check before travelling as trains may be cancelled at very short notice with onward connection not possible.

“Try not to rely on the last services of the day, as they may be cancelled, and bad weather may restrict road transport.

“For some routes, we are advising do not travel. This means there are no trains or replacement bus services available.”

The Yorkshire services under the “do not travel” list for the rail provider are:

Settle - Carlisle

Wigan to Leeds

Manchester Victoria to Leeds

Huddersfield – Sheffield – (Penistone Line )

Hebden Bridge - Halifax (calder valley)

Leeds - Nottingham

TransPennine Express is urging customers not to travel between Manchester/Liverpool and Glasgow/Edinburgh, or on services between York, Newcastle, and Edinburgh, due to the expected gale-force winds from Storm Éowyn.

With an amber weather warning in place any services that are able to run are expected to be affected by delays and short notice cancellations.

Andrew McClements, from TransPennine Express, said, "Our top priority is the safety of our customers and colleagues. We will do everything possible to keep people moving under difficult conditions, however due to the weather warnings in place for this Friday, we are having to issue advice not to travel on two of our routes.

“We urge anyone travelling on the affected routes to reconsider their plans and to follow the guidance provided."

LNER said a number of services will be affected from Friday (Jan 24) as strong winds and heavy rain is expected to batter the UK.

The company said it is advising all of its customers not to travel to and from stations north of York from Friday.

A statement said: “The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for high winds across the UK on Friday January 24. The arrival of Storm Éowyn is expected to cause widespread disruption across the rail network.

“There will no trains operating north of Newcastle in either direction from 11am on Friday January 24. Trains are still showing in Journey Planners as we work to amend our timetable.

TransPennine Express is one of the companies to issue warnings.

“Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay. Alternative travel options will be limited due to the nature of the weather.

“As a result, we are advising customers not to travel to and from stations north of York on Friday January 24.”

Meteorologists are warning of a risk to life on Friday with winds of up to 90mph predicted as Storm Eowyn batters the UK.

Very strong winds are forecast to strike the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales, while the south of the country will also be affected.

Gusts of up to 90mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings.

And there could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning of wind from 6am to 9pm on Friday across the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales.

"Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday," a Met Office spokesman said.

"Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close.

"There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.