Storm Lilian Leeds Bradford Airport: Delays, diversions and cancellations amid strong winds

Planes are diverting away from landing at Leeds Bradford Airport this morning amid strong winds due to Storm Lilian.

A yellow wind warning has also come into force covering northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.

The official X account of the Met Office posted at 5am on Friday: “Winds are now strengthening in many areas with the strongest winds occurring during the next few hours across northern England and north Wales

“Damaging gusts are possible in places so ensure you stay #WeatherAware.”

Picture Tony Johnson.

At Leeds Bradford Airport, two flights were diverted to Liverpool, unable to land in the high winds.

The flights were arriving from Belfast and Dublin.

An 8.45am flight to Dublin from LBA was also cancelled.

Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season – the furthest the Met Office have got through the list since it was introduced – and the first since April.

Storms are named when they have the potential to cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red warning, the Met Office said.

This is primarily based on impacts from strong winds but other weather types will also be considered, including rain if flood warnings are advised by national agencies, or snow.