Storm Otto train delays: Trains cancelled or delayed at Leeds station after storm blows object onto overhead wires

Every train at Leeds station is either delayed or cancelled due to Storm Otto blowing an object over overhead wires.

By Jonathan Pritchard
1 hour ago

Storm Otto, which has brought winds of up to 75mph to Yorkshire, has caused havoc on the roads, railways and in the air. No planes have landed at Leeds Bradford Airport for the last few hours, while major roads have been affected by HGVs being blown over by the wind.

A spokesperson for Northern Rail said: “Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 10am.” They also said that there is “tarpaulin on the line at the West end of Leeds”.

Among the services affected are Leeds to Doncaster, Sheffield, Carlisle, Skipton, Bradford, Harrogate, Manchester, Wigan, Morecambe and Knottingley.

Delays at Leeds Station after an object was blown into the overhead wires

Northern Rail also reported earlier that due to an obstruction on the track between Leeds and Bradford Interchange some lines were blocked, but this has now been removed and lines are reopening.

Follow our live blog for all the latest information.

