Our live blog will be updated throughout the day.
Storm Otto in Yorkshire
Key Events
RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate will be closed this morning, Friday 17 February, due to a yellow weather warning of very high winds. This is to ensure the safety of all our visitors, staff and volunteers.
We will review the situation at midday and may open the garden this afternoon if it is safe to do so. Please check the website at www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr for the latest information.
We are sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and would like to thank everyone for their understanding.
- At present, LBA is open however, adverse weather conditions have caused disruption to flight schedules.
- LBA is working with airline and airport partners to ensure passengers can still travel safely.
- Passengers should check with their airline or tour operator for the status of their flights.
- Passengers can also check our arrivals and departures page on the LBA website for live updates.
“We currently remain open but are experiencing some delays and disruptions to flights. We’d recommend passengers check with their airlines and on our website for live updates.”