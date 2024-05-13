A multi-million pound investment into supertram rail replacement works will start in the Yorkshire city of Sheffield in May and will impact all tram and train services.

The investment work will future-proof and extend the lifespan of the Supertram network will be taking place for nine days from May 24, 2024.

The first phase of rail replacement engineering work will start in Sheffield city centre from after the last tram on the evening of Friday, May 24, 2024 until beginning of service Monday, June 3, 2024 and will impact all tram and Tram Train services. Further works are planned in other areas of the tram network over the summer.

During the works, carried out by contractor VolkerRail, no tram services will be able to operate between Fitzalan Square/Ponds Forge and University.

Supertram and urban bus Supertram is a tram network in Sheffield. (Pic credit: Barry Herman / Construction Photography / Avalon / Getty Images)

Executive director of transport at SYMCA, Melanie Corcoran, said: “These essential works are vital to extend the lifespan of the Supertram network.

“Every effort is being made to minimise the impact and to keep people moving while this work progresses.

“By replacing the track we’re making sure the region’s tram network can continue to safely provide its popular service for generations to come.”

Additionally, works will be carried out at Netherthorpe Road tram stop to replace the tram shelters. To ensure the health and safety of both the passengers and site workers, the platform will be closed throughout the works.

Trams will not go through Netherthorpe Road tram stop and will, instead, run directly between University and Shalesmoor tram stops, in both directions.

Customers travelling towards Middlewood/Malin Bridge should use either the University or Shalesmoor tram stops. Those passenger who wish to travel towards Sheffield city centre should use the bus stop on Broad Lane/Beet Street to access the dedicated tram replacement bus service, TR1.

Revised services

To allow the essential engineering works to take place between Cathedral and the junction above Park Square roundabout, tram and Tram Train services will be subject to alteration from Saturday, May 25 until the start of the service on Monday, June 3.

West Street, City Hall, Cathedral, Castle Square and Fitzalan Square/Ponds Forge tram stops will not be served.

During the works, the Supertram network will run a revised timetable, as shown below:

- Blue Route services will run between Malin Bridge P&R and University of Sheffield only (omitting Netherthorpe Road tram stop) with a reduced frequency of every 20 minutes during the day.

- Yellow Route services will run between Middlewood P&R and University of Sheffield only (omitting Netherthorpe Road tram stop) with a reduced frequency of every 20 minutes during the day.

- Purple Route services will run between Herdings Park and Cricket Inn Road only every 60 minutes.

- Temporary Green Route services will run between Halfway and Meadowhall Interchange - serving stops on the Blue Route between Halfway and Sheffield Station and the Yellow Route between Hyde Park and Meadowhall Interchange - up to every 12 minutes during the day.

- Tram Train services will run between Rotherham Parkgate and Sheffield Station only to the normal frequency of two services per hour.

The tram replacement bus service TR1 will run between the University of Sheffield and Shrewsbury Road (behind Sheffield Railway Station) and serve bus stops located near all the affected tram stops along the route:

- Monday to Saturday: every six minutes from roughly 5.30am to 8pm, then every 15 minutes until roughly 12.50am

- Sunday: every six minutes from roughly 7am to 7pm, then every 15 minutes until 12.40am

Local buses are also available, but customers will have to pay to travel as per usual.

All tram and multi-modal tickets are valid for the replacement bus service; passengers must check the Travel South Yorkshire website for full timetable information.

