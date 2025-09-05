Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen says the true cost of repairing an iconic bridge could run into the “high tens of millions of pounds”.

In June it was announced that £30m would be allocated to repairs to Middlesbrough’s Transporter Bridge.

But Mayor Houchen said initial assessments suggest the full costs of a restoration would be far higher.

The Grade II-listed Transporter, which opened in 1911, and is owned by Stockton and Middlesbrough Councils, is one of the most recognisable landmarks in Teesside. It was one of only six operational transporters left in the world before it was closed in 2019 over safety concerns.

Mayor Houchen said estimates suggest building a brand-new replica bridge over the River Tees using local steel and skills, could cost significantly less than repairing the original.

But given the place it occupies in the hearts of Teessiders, Mayor Houchen said local people must be central to any decision.

He said: “Let’s be crystal clear, the Transporter Bridge is going nowhere. It is more than just steel and rivets - it’s a symbol of Teesside’s history, pride and identity.

"Generations of local people have lived and worked in its shadow, and it’s instantly recognisable around the world.

“But the council now faces a very difficult choices. Engineers are suggesting that repairing the existing structure could cost tens of millions more than anyone first thought.

“The question is whether people want to preserve the original steel at any cost, or whether a re-build that replicates the design and secures its future for the next century would be the right path.

“This is too important for a local council to make without consulting the public.

"That’s why I am calling for the councils to let people decide what they want to do.