The future of plans to introduce ‘trams’ across the Tees Valley has been questioned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifteen circular trackless ‘tram’ routes running in Darlington, Middlesbrough, Redcar, Stockton and Hartlepool town centres are part of a package of transport projects announced by Mayor Ben Houchen in January 2024.

The plans were signed off by the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) later that month and are set to be funded using £1bn from the scrapping of the HS2 rail project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The combined authority said the project will use smart technology to enable people to move around more quickly. The trackless vehicles are envisaged to provide a circular hop-on, hop-off service around each of the town centres. It is hoped the project could be delivered by 2027/28.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen. Picture: Sarah Caldecott

However, amid news late last year that the funding was being reviewed by the Government, Darlington councillors have questioned the progress of the scheme.

At a council meeting scrutinising Darlington Borough Council’s financial forecast this week, councillor Matthew Snedker asked whether the local authority had included the proposed project in its budget. He said: “I remember in January 2024 Lord Houchen announced he had a billion pounds to spend on transport, including 15 electric tram routes. Is that included in this? Is there any news on our electric trams?”

Responding, councillor Libby McCollom, cabinet member for local services, said it is not part of the council’s financial plan and is the responsibility of TVCA. She added: “I have certain thoughts about how that money was allocated and the projects it was allocated to but that is not for this committee to consider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe TVCA have not yet received their grant letter, so the wishlist from January 2024 remains a wishlist and an aspiration. I have not heard a great deal about electric trams.”

An autonomous shuttle service for Teesworks and Teesside International Airport is also proposed to use a similar concept to the autonomous trackless tram project. Potential rail devolution, digital traffic lights, new rail stations, and studies into a host of projects including a possible tunnel under the Tees were also earmarked for funding from the £1bn pot.

Despite the uncertainty, TVCA officials remain committed to fulfilling the proposals.

A spokesperson said: “We are awaiting the outcome of a review by the Department of Transport on funding from the £1bn CRSTS2 pot to deliver this and other schemes. The project to introduce an autonomous ‘tram-like service’ in town centres across our region, alongside the digital infrastructure needed to allow the trams to operate, is being developed now with a target for delivery from 2027/28 onwards.