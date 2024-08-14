The airport was sold to Mayor Ben Houchen’s Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) by Doncaster-Sheffield Airport owners Peel Group in 2019. The authority owns 75 per cent of the holding company which owns the airport.

In the accounts to March 2023, the airport confirmed EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) profits of £308,555 on annual revenues of £14.5 million.

This is ahead of the airport’s business plan, and came after Teesside International enjoyed its highest passenger numbers since 2009 last year.

The most popular destination was Amsterdam, followed by Alicante and Mallorca in Spain.

However, the airport has “aspirations to bring in more airlines, to put more routes on”, managing director Phil Forster told the Yorkshire Post.

Teesside International Airport

He said: “We’re speaking to all the usual suspects as you’d expect because the airport is reborn and we want to take it on the next phase of its trajectory.”

Mr Forster confirmed that the airport was seeking to bring budget airline Jet2 to Teesside, as well as expand the number of routes with current operators Ryanair and TUI.

“We’re having a number of exciting conversations with the airlines,” he said.

“We’ve proven that if we put a route on, it will be a success.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen visits the site of the new Airbourne Colours facility under construction at Teesside International Airport on January 11, 2024 in Darlington, England. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

“A lot of that comes from the Tees Valley and the wider region, including Yorkshire, supporting the airport.”

However, there are concerns that passenger numbers could slow due to global supply chain issues.

Mr Forster added: “We’re not completely out of the woods yet from where we want to be, but it is a big step in the right direction.

“What this shows is the turnaround plan is working, the airport is heading in the right direction.

“As a small regional airport, it will give confidence to our airlines and to our other business partners as well.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “When we took back control of our airport I pledged that we would return it to profit, and we have now delivered on this well ahead of our financial plan.