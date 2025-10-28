Temporary 10mph speed limit to be enforced on roads across Ryedale

Motorists in the Ryedale area are being advised to plan ahead this autumn and winter as North Yorkshire Council announces a series of temporary road restrictions and closures for essential maintenance works.

A temporary 10mph speed limit has been introduced on several routes across Ryedale until November 28, to allow for road stud replacement works.

The affected roads include:

New Road to Catter Bridge, Keldholme

Main Street, Middleton

Main Street, Aislaby

Thornton Dale to Thornton Road and Wilton Road, Thornton-le-Dale

Thornton Road and Tofts Road, Pickering

Wilton Road to Weasdale, Wilton

High Street, Ebberston to Welldale and Partings Farm to Ebberston

Weasdale Partings Farm, Allerston

The restriction will be in place for four weeks and will be clearly signposted during the works.

Meanwhile, Market Place, Piercy End, Dale End and Gillamoor Road in Kirkbymoorside will be closed to traffic from October 29 to December 26 as part of resurfacing works.

Although the order allows for a two-month period, the council expects the closure to last around two weeks. Local access to properties will be maintained where possible, and diversion routes will be signposted.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

In Flaxton, Scotchman Lane, Main Street and Rice Lane will also be temporarily closed between November 10 and December 26 for resurfacing. The closure is expected to be in place for two weeks within that period.

Finally, Woodhouse Farm Road in North Grimston will be closed between November 3 and March 31, 2026, while cattle grid repair works are carried out. Although the order allows for several months, the works themselves are expected to take around four weeks.

All restrictions and closures will be indicated by traffic signs, and alternative routes will be signposted on site.