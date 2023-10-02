The Flying Scotsman to have full mechanical inspection after low speed crash

The Flying Scotsman is due to have a full mechanical inspection after a low speed crash.

The 100-year-old steam train was involved in a “shunting incident” on Friday at Aviemore Railway Station, near Inverness.

Two people were treated in hospital “as a precaution” and an investigation was launched after emergency services rushed to the scene just after 7pm.

The world-famous steam train was scheduled to take tourists on trips at the weekend, which had to be postponed.

Photo taken with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by @gilderoylochart of The Flying Scotsman after it was involved in a "slow speed" crash with another heritage train hours before visitors were due to board it.

Owned by the National Railway Museum in York, The Flying Scotsman is celebrating its centenary year.

The crash was described as a “particularly difficult situation” by heritage line The Strathspey Railway.

A statement said the inspection was “the earliest the owners can achieve”.

Eight appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene, along with officers from Police Scotland.

A statement from the Belmond and Strathspey Railway about the incident on Friday evening said: “A shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway.

“Flying Scotsman was visiting the railway as part of a planned excursion.”