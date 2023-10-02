All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured

The Flying Scotsman to have full mechanical inspection after low speed crash

The Flying Scotsman is due to have a full mechanical inspection after a low speed crash.
By Sarah Ward, PA
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:17 BST

The 100-year-old steam train was involved in a “shunting incident” on Friday at Aviemore Railway Station, near Inverness.

Two people were treated in hospital “as a precaution” and an investigation was launched after emergency services rushed to the scene just after 7pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The world-famous steam train was scheduled to take tourists on trips at the weekend, which had to be postponed.

Most Popular
Photo taken with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by @gilderoylochart of The Flying Scotsman after it was involved in a "slow speed" crash with another heritage train hours before visitors were due to board it. The crash happened at Aviemore Railway Station, in the Cairngorms, Scottish Highlands, at 7.10pm on Friday. @gilderoylochart/PA WirePhoto taken with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by @gilderoylochart of The Flying Scotsman after it was involved in a "slow speed" crash with another heritage train hours before visitors were due to board it. The crash happened at Aviemore Railway Station, in the Cairngorms, Scottish Highlands, at 7.10pm on Friday. @gilderoylochart/PA Wire
Photo taken with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by @gilderoylochart of The Flying Scotsman after it was involved in a "slow speed" crash with another heritage train hours before visitors were due to board it. The crash happened at Aviemore Railway Station, in the Cairngorms, Scottish Highlands, at 7.10pm on Friday. @gilderoylochart/PA Wire

Owned by the National Railway Museum in York, The Flying Scotsman is celebrating its centenary year.

The crash was described as a “particularly difficult situation” by heritage line The Strathspey Railway.

A statement said the inspection was “the earliest the owners can achieve”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eight appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service went to the scene, along with officers from Police Scotland.

A statement from the Belmond and Strathspey Railway about the incident on Friday evening said: “A shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond’s Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway.

“Flying Scotsman was visiting the railway as part of a planned excursion.”

This autumn, the Flying Scotsman will return to its roots in Doncaster and visitors will get the opportunity to see it up close - here is how you can book a ticket.