Thornton Road junction: Year long £8m project to improve traffic set to begin

A year-long project to improve a congested Bradford junction is likely to begin in the New Year.

Work to ease traffic flow at the Thornton Road/Cemetery Road junction was first proposed in 2019 as part of a package of schemes to reduce congestion on roads to the west of the city.

The latest planning application for the project, which is expected to cost around £8m, has been approved, and Bradford Council says the work will start in early 2024.

The original application for improvements to the junction, approved in 2019, included

Providing a right turn lane on Thornton Road towards Cemetery Road.

Introducing two lanes on Thornton Road westbound towards the Cemetery Road junction.

Providing two lanes on Allerton Road to the Cemetery Road junction.

Introducing two lanes on Cemetery Road through to Allerton Road towards Bradford Girls’ Grammar School.

The latest application also adds:

Further widening of the highway along Thornton Road running East past the crossroads of Thornton Road/ Allerton Road and Cemetery Road.

A cycle track along a length of Thornton Road

The work will also involve the demolition of some buildings at the junction, and the removal of some grassed areas.

Approving the latest version of the scheme, planners said: “Traffic congestion is a major problem at this junction especially during morning and evening peaks.

“This reduces air quality and long journey times hamper the economic potential of the area and district. Congestion makes bus services unreliable which causes difficulties in connecting to local rail stations.

“This upgrade to the traffic junction would alleviate congestion at this point and improve the air quality by improving the free flow of traffic and reduce the number of stationary vehicles idling at the traffic lights. The scheme also includes the provision of cycle route.”

When asked when work would start, a Bradford Council spokesperson said: “The scheme for junction improvements will benefit all road users.

“It includes pedestrian crossings, segregated cycling facilities, changes to waiting and loading restrictions as well as landscaping improvements.

“Planning permission was granted for the scheme in August 2023.

“The next steps are to finalise the detailed design ahead of seeking final approval for funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

“This will be submitted in the autumn and is a key step for assuring the scheme provides value for money.