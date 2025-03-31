A man in his 20s died in a crash on Sunday, police said.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal road traffic collision near Thorpe Willoughby.

It happened at approximately 6am on Sunday March 30 on Greenlands Lane and involved a Black CLA 250 AMG which left the road.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased following the crash.

The man’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicle involved to be recovered.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage who has not had contact with officers to get in touch.

“Please email [email protected] if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Major Collision Investigation Team.