Three churches in same Yorkshire street smashed into by vehicles in matter of months

Beckett Road in Doncaster has seen a string of crashes in recent months – and in every incident, a vehicle has been left embedded in the side of a church in the road.

On Saturday night (Mar 26), a car crashed into the side of Doncaster Evangelical Church at the roads junction with Wentworth Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the scene late on Saturday to recover the vehicle which smashed into telecommunications equipment and a wall.

All three churches in Beckett Road have been smashed into by vehicles in recent months.

It comes after St Mary’s Church in Beckett Road suffered damage to its fence in January after a collision involving two vehicles and a cyclist.

Pictures showed a van embedded in railings outside the church after damaging a telecommunications box.