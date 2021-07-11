Three in hospital after car collides with police van in Wakefield

Police are currently dealing with a road traffic collision which happened on Westgate in the city centre.

The incident happened at 1.24am when a Renault Megane being driven along the road was in collision with a stationary police van.

Three pedestrians were injured as a result including a serving male police officer who was on duty at the time.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

All three pedestrians have been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police say Westgate from Mulberry Way to Ings Road remains closed at this time and is likely to remain closed for a considerable time as enquiries remain ongoing.

Because a police vehicle was involved in the incident it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 147 of today (Sunday 11 July).

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

