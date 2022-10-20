Thunderstorm warning Yorkshire: Urgent warning issued by Met Office with flooding possible
An urgent thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Met Office as heavy rain could cause flooding in Yorkshire.
The warning covers from 9am on Thursday until 1pm in East Yorkshire areas.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, the Met Office said.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures in Yorkshire.
There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.