The warning covers from 9am on Thursday until 1pm in East Yorkshire areas.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, the Met Office said.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Wet weather in Leeds. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures in Yorkshire.