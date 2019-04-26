Tour de Yorkshire 2019 road closures: all the Doncaster and Barnsley routes affected

Have your say

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 will be meandering its way across the county next week, in a four-day spectacle of exciting cycle racing.

The Tour kicks off for stage one in Doncaster on Thursday 2 May, finishing in the market town of Selby after a 182.5km ride.

The tour travels through a number of locations across Yorkshire including York, Ripon, Scarborough, Filey and Leeds

The stage will last around four hours and 30 minutes, and will see a number of roads closed to allow the cyclists to pass through.

How the road closures will work and when roads will be shut

All roads along the routes will have a rolling road block of around 30 minutes.

A Tour de Yorkshire spokesman said, "For each stage the closures will be managed by the police as a 'rolling closure'.

"This means that the traffic will be stopped at any given point between 10 and 30 minutes ahead of the first cyclist.

"When the race, and all the official and team vehicles, have passed the roads will reopen again. The last vehicle in the race group is a lorry with screens on both sides telling people watching that the roads are open again.

"Typically the closure is in place for between 20 and 50 minutes depending on the severity of the stage, how far into the stage the race is and the weather."

Full list of Doncaster road closures

Stage one on Thursday 2 May starts in Doncaster and ends in Selby, with 32km (18 per cent) of the ride travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route will take in Escrick, Stillingfleet, Cawood, Thorpe Willoughby and Selby.

These are the road closures:

Market Place from Market Place Scot Lane 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Scot Lane from Scot Lane to High Street 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

High Street from High Street to Hall Gate 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Hall Gate from Hall Gate to Thorne Road 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Sunny Bar East from Laith Gate to Market Place 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Silver Street East from Laith Gate to High Street 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Cleveland Street from Wood Street to High Street 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Printing Office Street from Cleveland Street to Priory Place 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Priory Place from Printing Office Street to High Street 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Princes Street from Hall Gate East to Laith Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

St Sepulchre Gate West from Laith Gate to High Street 2 May 2019 - 09:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Baxter Gate from French Gate to Market Place 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

St George Gate from Church Way to Baxter Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

High Fisher Gate from Church Way to Market Place 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Market Place from Baxter Gate to High Fisher Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Waterdale from Chequer Road to Hall Gate 2 May 2019 - 07:30 2 May 2019 - 18:00

Full list of Barnsley road closures

Stage two on Friday 3 May starts in Barnsley and ends in Bedale, covering 135km, with 68km (50 per cent) of the ride travelling through North Yorkshire.

The route will take in Leathley, Harrogate, Killinghall, Wormald Green, Ripon, West Tanfield, Carthorpe, Burneston and Bedale.

Some roads in Barnsley town centre will be closed all day to enable the event to take place safely. These are:

Church Street

Eastgate

Eldon Street

Market Hill

Regent Street

Regent Street South

Sadler Gate

St Mary’s Gate

All on-street parking across the route in Barnsley will be prohibited from 8am to 9.45am and again from 2pm to 3.30pm. Please be aware, a vehicle tow-away will be in operation.

Women’s race closures

The rolling road closures for the route will start at approximately 8.20am in the town centre to clear the route for the riders. This will close Shambles Street in the town centre and lead out the route course on Huddersfield Road. Roads in Mapplewell and Royston will close at around 8.30am.

The route roads will open again as soon as the race has left, at around 9.15am in the town centre and by around 9.25am and 9.30am in Mapplewell and Royston.

Men’s race closures

Rolling road closures for the route within Barnsley will close again at 2pm for the men’s race in the town centre to clear the route for the riders. This will again close Shambles Street in the town centre and lead out the route course on Huddersfield Road. Roads in Mapplewell and Royston will close around 2.15pm.

The route roads will open again as soon as the race has left the town centre, by 3pm. This will be approximately 3.20pm and 3.30pm in Mapplewell and Royston.